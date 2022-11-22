Tweedy Browne Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. 139,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

