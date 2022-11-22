Tweedy Browne Co LLC Acquires 9,077 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. 627,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,439,680. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

