Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,150 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 4.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of SS&C Technologies worth $110,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,706. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.