Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up to $13.52

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $14.00. Tronox shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 12,798 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Tronox Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

