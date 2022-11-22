Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.64.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 4.1 %
TRIP opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
