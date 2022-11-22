TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stake Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of TransMedics Group worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,699. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
