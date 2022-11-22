TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stake Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of TransMedics Group worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock worth $4,497,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,699. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.