Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,488 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7% compared to the average volume of 4,179 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.