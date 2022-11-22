Traders Buy Large Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 151,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 60,419 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.59.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 586,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,444,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $80,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

