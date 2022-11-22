Traders Buy Large Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 151,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 60,419 call options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.59.
NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 586,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,444,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $47.41.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
