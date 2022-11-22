Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,713 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 11,681 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

