Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
