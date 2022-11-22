Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

