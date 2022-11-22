Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a C$100.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.44.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TD traded up C$0.78 on Tuesday, hitting C$90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.