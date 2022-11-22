Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Up 14.3%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 125,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 93,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tinka Resources Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

