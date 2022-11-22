Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.60

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on THR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Thermon Group Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $683.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Thermon Group
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
Read More
