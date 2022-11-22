Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.60

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on THR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $683.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $10,937,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

