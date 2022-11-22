Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,754,000 after acquiring an additional 145,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $538.35. 15,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,721. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

