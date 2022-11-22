The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Profile

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.01. 831,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,852,674. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.