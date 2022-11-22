The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Critical Review

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yue Yuen Industrial and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and The GEO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $8.53 billion 0.23 $115.07 million N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.57 $77.42 million $0.48 21.58

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Rating)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, Decathlon, Merrell, Mizuno, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, Saucony, Timberland, and XTRATUF, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,631 directly operated stores and 3,786 stores operated by sub-distributors in the Greater China region. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.