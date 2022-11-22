The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $57,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 420,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 209,121 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,006,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,609. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

