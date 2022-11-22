Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($137.76) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($154.08) to €157.00 ($160.20) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thales Stock Up 1.0 %

THLLY stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

