TerraClassicUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.88 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $190.99 million and $37.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00074833 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00057582 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009923 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022837 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005361 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000265 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,600,029 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
