Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,015 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 140.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ternium by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ternium by 33.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ternium by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,071. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Ternium Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

