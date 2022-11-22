Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $173.39 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Tenset has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $173.39 million and approximately $92,205.29 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,536,839 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

