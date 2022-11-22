Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNK. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
Teekay Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.09. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.