TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 7,276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 290,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,641,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

