Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. 18,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,193,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Takung Art Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Takung Art

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

