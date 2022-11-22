Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.