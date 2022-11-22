TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TEG stock traded down €0.37 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.71 ($6.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of €27.06 ($27.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

