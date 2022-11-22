T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 267,205 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $120,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.62. 31,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,263. The firm has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.



