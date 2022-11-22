Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

