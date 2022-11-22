Susquehanna Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $92.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

