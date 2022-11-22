Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,468.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

