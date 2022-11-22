Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMMF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
