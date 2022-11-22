Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMMF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.