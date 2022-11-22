Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $269,965.47 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $269,965.47 and approximately $71.67 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00229948 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00054015 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $48.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

