Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Tops $35.70 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00065207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,446,137 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

