StockNews.com Upgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

SAGE stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

