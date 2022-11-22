StockNews.com Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.92.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Trading Up 2.3 %

LivePerson stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. LivePerson has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 86.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 240,258 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in LivePerson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.