StockNews.com Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

HCA Healthcare was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.25. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

