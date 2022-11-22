StockNews.com Downgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.79 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

