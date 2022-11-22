StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

