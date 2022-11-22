StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AEZS opened at $3.61 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

