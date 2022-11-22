Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 22nd (A, AAF, ABC, ABNB, ACGL, ACM, ADS, AEG, AFG, AFYA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $168.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $155.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $158.00 to $168.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $160.00 to $168.00.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61).

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $204.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €30.00 ($30.61) to €33.00 ($33.67).

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,736 ($32.35) to GBX 2,743 ($32.43).

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $119.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $339.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $34.00.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($102.04) to €98.00 ($100.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $89.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.33) to €17.50 ($17.86).

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 564 ($6.67) to GBX 565 ($6.68).

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €31.50 ($32.14) to €32.50 ($33.16).

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($44.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$152.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €54.00 ($55.10) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$73.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $109.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87).

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. to C$47.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1.65 to $1.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.36) to GBX 123 ($1.45). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from 780.00 to 835.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$72.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.49) to GBX 290 ($3.43).

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $160.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $50.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54).

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $220.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.50 ($33.16) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47).

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $180.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13).

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $55.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 278 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.25).

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.75 ($55.87) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42).

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $78.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from 263.00 to 260.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by Cormark to C$180.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. to C$8.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$8.50.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,208 ($14.28) to GBX 1,145 ($13.54).

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.50 to $17.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €149.50 ($152.55) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €133.70 ($136.43) to €149.50 ($152.55). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $225.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. to C$3.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $520.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 62 to CHF 63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 589 ($6.96).

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $254.00 to $295.00.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 397 ($4.69).

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 85 to CHF 78. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07).

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$8.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 205 ($2.42).

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €1.77 ($1.81) to €1.75 ($1.79).

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $90.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €278.00 ($283.67) to €320.00 ($326.53). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €320.00 ($326.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$111.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. to C$1.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $114.00 to $118.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $114.00 to $118.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $282.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00.

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 63 ($0.74) to GBX 62 ($0.73).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $68.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $149.00 to $164.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.50 to $65.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 788 ($9.32) to GBX 790 ($9.34).

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.01). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,576 ($18.64) to GBX 1,585 ($18.74).

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.93 to $8.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84).

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restore (LON:RST) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$150.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $185.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 290 to CHF 330.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 79 to CHF 83. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,673 ($19.78) to GBX 1,549 ($18.32).

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 191 to SEK 198.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$96.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. to C$54.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €7.00 ($7.14) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.50 to $39.50.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 415.00 to 435.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $30.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 90 ($1.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $205.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 170.00 to 180.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $29.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $240.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $45.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $85.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $102.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 532 to CHF 520. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

