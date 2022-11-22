Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 22nd (A, AAF, ABC, ABNB, ACGL, ACM, ADS, AEG, AFG, AFYA)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $168.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $155.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $158.00 to $168.00.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61).

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $204.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €30.00 ($30.61) to €33.00 ($33.67).

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,736 ($32.35) to GBX 2,743 ($32.43).

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $119.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $339.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $34.00.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($102.04) to €98.00 ($100.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $89.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.33) to €17.50 ($17.86).

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 564 ($6.67) to GBX 565 ($6.68).

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €31.50 ($32.14) to €32.50 ($33.16).

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($44.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$152.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €54.00 ($55.10) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$73.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $109.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87).

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. to C$47.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1.65 to $1.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.36) to GBX 123 ($1.45). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from 780.00 to 835.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$72.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.49) to GBX 290 ($3.43).

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $160.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $50.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54).

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $220.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.50 ($33.16) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47).

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $180.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13).

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $55.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 278 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.25).

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.75 ($55.87) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42).

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $78.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from 263.00 to 260.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by Cormark to C$180.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. to C$8.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$8.50.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,208 ($14.28) to GBX 1,145 ($13.54).

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.50 to $17.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €149.50 ($152.55) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €133.70 ($136.43) to €149.50 ($152.55). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $225.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. to C$3.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $520.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 62 to CHF 63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 589 ($6.96).

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $254.00 to $295.00.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 397 ($4.69).

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 85 to CHF 78. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07).

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$8.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 205 ($2.42).

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €1.77 ($1.81) to €1.75 ($1.79).

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $90.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €278.00 ($283.67) to €320.00 ($326.53). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €320.00 ($326.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$111.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. to C$1.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $114.00 to $118.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $282.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00.

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 63 ($0.74) to GBX 62 ($0.73).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $68.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $149.00 to $164.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.50 to $65.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 788 ($9.32) to GBX 790 ($9.34).

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.01). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,576 ($18.64) to GBX 1,585 ($18.74).

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.93 to $8.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84).

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restore (LON:RST) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$150.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $185.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 290 to CHF 330.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 79 to CHF 83. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,673 ($19.78) to GBX 1,549 ($18.32).

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 191 to SEK 198.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$96.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. to C$54.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €7.00 ($7.14) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.50 to $39.50.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 415.00 to 435.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $30.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 90 ($1.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $205.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 170.00 to 180.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $29.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $240.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $45.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $85.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $102.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 532 to CHF 520. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

