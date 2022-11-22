Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.13.

ABX stock traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.37. 2,110,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.14. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$37.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

