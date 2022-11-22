STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.08% of STERIS worth $223,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

