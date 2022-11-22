Spell Token Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $65.35 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,950,580,375 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

