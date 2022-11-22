SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Edgestream Partners L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2,981.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,464. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.