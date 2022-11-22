SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4,022.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,957 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

