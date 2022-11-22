SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

