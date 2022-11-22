SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,289,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

