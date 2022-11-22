South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,399 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

SJI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About South Jersey Industries

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

