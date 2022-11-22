SOMESING (SSX) One Day Volume Hits $1.49 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $39.53 million and $1.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

