Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.14.
SQM stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
