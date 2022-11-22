Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.14.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.